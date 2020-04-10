Optometrists across the country say they are diagnosing higher numbers of children with short-sightedness (myopia) since the start of the pandemic.

They put this down to less time spent outside due to Covid restrictions, more time spent on screens, and a drop-off in numbers of eye tests carried out during the pandemic.

The College of Optometrists is calling for parents to get kids playing outside for two hours a day, this is proven to prevent or stop the development of myopia; and to take their children for eye tests.

They're also asking for more funding for research in the UK population into the impact of the pandemic on children’s eyesight.