There's been a significant rise in the number of people requesting help for Binge Eating Disorder over the past three years, according to the charity Beat.

The condition is a serious mental illness, where people eat large quantities of food without feeling like they're in control of what they're doing.

Beat says calls about binge eating to its helpline more than tripled in the past three years, with much of the increase taking place during the coronavirus lockdown.

University student Martha Pierce, 20, told BBC Breakfast about her experience of the disorder, and the struggle to get help.

