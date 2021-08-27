'Vaccine blood clot risk far smaller than Covid risks'

The findings of a major study suggests that the increased risks of blood clotting disorders from Covid vaccines is "far smaller" than the risks associated with getting the virus.

The University of Oxford-led review looked at 29 million people who'd had their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.

Prof Julia Hippisley-Cox told the BBC's Today programme that the "reassuring" results "underscore the safety of the vaccine and the benefits of the vaccine compared with getting an infection".