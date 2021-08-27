BBC News

'Vaccine blood clot risk far smaller than Covid risks'

The findings of a major study suggests that the increased risks of blood clotting disorders from Covid vaccines is "far smaller" than the risks associated with getting the virus.

The University of Oxford-led review looked at 29 million people who'd had their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.

Prof Julia Hippisley-Cox told the BBC's Today programme that the "reassuring" results "underscore the safety of the vaccine and the benefits of the vaccine compared with getting an infection".

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Health