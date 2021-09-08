Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to the BBC about the need to address NHS wait times, saying backlogs "need to be cleared as fast as possible".

Speaking to the BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym, the PM said around 9m NHS treatments could be funded by proposed government investment, but did not give details of targets.

Mr Johnson also urged people, particularly younger age groups, to get vaccinated as against coronavirus.

His comments come after plans were announced of a new tax for health and social care in England.

The proposal will see a 1.25% rise to National insurance contributions from April 2022, with a separate tax on earnings arriving in 2023.

The government estimate the increase will raise £12bn per year for health and social care in England, with Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland receiving an extra £2.2bn for their services.