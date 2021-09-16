Care worker 'resents' compulsory vaccination

Care organisations in England are warning they are facing significant problems recruiting care home staff and will struggle to cope when they lose workers who have refused to have a Covid vaccine.

Care home workers in England are legally required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 11 November. Thursday was the last day for someone who had not had a first dose to get a jab in order to meet that deadline.

Those who aren’t vaccinated will not be allowed to continue in their roles unless they have one of a limited number of exemptions. The government says 82% of care staff are fully vaccinated, but unions estimate that up to 70,000 will refuse the jabs and will therefore lose their jobs.

The BBC spoke to Hayley Evans, who works in a care home in Bristol. She was reluctant to get the vaccine at first because she has had health problems in the past. However, her job was so important to her she has now had her first jab.

Fully vaccinated people are much less likely to die with Covid-19 than those who aren't, or have had only one dose, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently showed.