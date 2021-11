Laura Flaherty was diagnosed with cervical cancer after a routine smear test. She then had a hysterectomy at 29 years old.

She spoke to BBC Breakfast after the results of a study that showed the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is cutting cervical cancer by nearly 90%. Cancer Research UK described the findings as "historic" and said it showed the vaccine was saving lives.

