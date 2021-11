It will become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid, the health secretary has confirmed.

Sajid Javid told MPs that he expected to set a deadline for the beginning of April to give 103,000 unvaccinated workers time to get both jabs.

But the union Unison said staff should not be forced to have the vaccine.

Trainee GP, Dr Reamika West, explained why she was opposed to compulsory vaccination.