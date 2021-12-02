Watch our exclusive interview with the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla, as he hits out at the "rubbish" that has been published about him and his wife - including a fake story that she had died from the vaccine.

Speaking to the BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh, Mr Bourla also defends the billions of dollars the company is set to make from the vaccine this year.

