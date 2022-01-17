Covid vaccine: Your concerns answered

Over half of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Supply is still a big problem, especially in poorer countries where less than 10% of people are vaccinated. But even when vaccines are available, some remain hesitant to take them.

BBC Reality Check's health reporter Rachel Schraer answers some of your concerns - from pregnancy side effects to the speed at which vaccines were developed.

