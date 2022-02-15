A review of pregnancy loss services is England is currently investigating the lack of support services for partners after miscarriage. It’s expected to make recommendations later this year. Partners often report feeling helpless, ignored and isolated during and after a miscarriage.

In the BBC's latest special report on pregnancy loss, global health correspondent Tulip Mazumdar has been to meet two dads who started a podcast to discuss their experiences.

Watch their story.

If you've been affected by issues in this video, help and support is available via BBC action line.

Reporting by Tulip Mazumdar

Filmed by Rachel Price

Produced by Gabby O'Donnell

Edited by Joshua Falcon