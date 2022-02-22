Smell training to 'bring the senses back'
Throughout the pandemic many people have reported losing their sense of smell and taste. Smell loss can be caused by viral infections and brain injuries.
The charity AbScent, which aims to end smell disorders, has been hosting smell training workshops in central London.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
