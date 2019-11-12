Children are at risk from vaping, and more should be done to protect them from illegal and unregulated products containing high levels of nicotine, doctors are warning.

Trading standards in England and Wales say the market is being flooded by unsafe, disposable vapes aimed at children.

BBC 5live joined Trading Standards officers in Newcastle carrying out spot checks on shops. They found that two out of the 10 stores visited that day sold vaping products illegally to girls aged 15 and 17.