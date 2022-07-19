Women's health: 'I had periods that lasted for months'
Medical students in England will have to pass mandatory training to diagnose and treat female health conditions under plans to improve women's health, as part of a new health strategy announced by the government.
The government opened a call for evidence in Spring 2021 to collect views on women's health from members of the public, academics, charities and campaigners.
The BBC spoke to Zoe Trafford, a hairdresser in Liverpool, who has suffered from the gynaecological condition endometriosis since she was a teen.
Along with her clients, Sharon and Victoria, they discuss how some of their problems have gone ignored.