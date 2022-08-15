A dual-strain Covid vaccine, which targets Omicron and the original strain of Covid-19 has been approved.

The bivalent medicine, made by Moderna, meets the requirements of the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: "It means that those over 50 or those with particular health needs will have the comfort of knowing that their immunity has been topped up."