New treatments, and a potential cure for cancer, are within grasp, the founders of vaccine firm BioNTech have told the BBC.

Speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci said that trials using the same mRNA technology they used for the Covid vaccine they developed with drugs giant Pfizer may lead to new treatments for melanoma, bowel cancer and other tumour types.

The couple say they are hesitant about claiming a cure for cancer but have had "a number of breakthroughs".