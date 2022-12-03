The father of a four-year-old child who is in Alder Hey Children's Hospital with the Strep A bacterial infection, has urged parents to get their child "checked out" if they have any concerns.

Six children have died with an invasive form of the infection since September. Experts say there are more Strep A cases than usual this year.

Dean Burns, the father of Camila Rose Burns, has been speaking to the BBC about his daughter.