Bowelbabe: Dame Deborah James reflects on her battle with cancer
Storyville documentary Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words, brings together clips of the writer and broadcaster's bowel cancer journey and includes intimate family moments.
In this clip recorded shortly before her death last year, she reflects on how the disease she battled for so long had finally caught up with her.
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line