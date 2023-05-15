ADHD: My undercover appointment

Panorama reporter Rory Carson was told by an NHS consultant psychiatrist - after a three-and-a-half-hour in-person assessment - that he doesn't have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

But clinicians at Harley Psychiatrists diagnosed him with the condition after a 45-minute online video assessment by a psychologist - followed a week later by a 10-minute appointment with a psychiatrist.

Lawyers for Harley Psychiatrists told us clinicians also take account of information in pre-assessment forms and that "diagnosis of ADHD… depends on the answers given by the patient".

They say there have been "numerous patients not diagnosed with ADHD" and that "the suggestion our client is misdiagnosing adults with ADHD is untrue".

The clinic accepts that we "should not have been able to obtain a prescription" and has updated its processes.

Lawyers for the psychologist told us that while her testing produces results "indicative of a patient having ADHD", such a "diagnosis is formally made by a psychiatrist."

Watch the full investigation on BBC iPlayer and on BBC One on Monday 15 May at 20:00 in England and Scotland and at 20:30 in Wales and Northern Ireland.