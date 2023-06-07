How the NHS in Blackpool has cut skin cancer waits
The NHS trust in Blackpool, Lancashire, has hit its waiting time targets for skin cancer by changing the way it works.
Instead of waiting for a face-to-face appointment with a doctor or nurse, patients have images of suspected cancer taken by a medical photographer, which can then be shared with the clinical team.
The approach, known as teledermatology, is currently being used in 15% of NHS trusts but should be rolled out to all areas of England by the summer.