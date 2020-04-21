'Coronavirus has disrupted my fashion business'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How a plus-size fashion retailer is adapting
Ojoma Idegwu, founder of plus-size fashion label Dear Curves, explains how her small business is adapting to coronavirus, for the BBC's CEO Secrets series.
Film by series producer Dougal Shaw
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/in-pictures-52374310/coronavirus-how-a-plus-size-fashion-retailer-is-adaptingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window