Presidential debate: Trump says catch and release only works on those with 'lowest IQs'
President Donald Trump has criticised the previous immigration policy of catching border crossers and then freeing them pending a court hearing.
In the presidential debate in Nashville, he said it only worked for migrants with the "lowest IQs" who followed the rules and turned up in court.
The presidential candidates clashed when talking about immigration in the final debate before the election.
