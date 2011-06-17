Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghost Town by The Specials
Few songs evoke their era like The Specials' classic Ghost Town, which is 30 years old,
The record is a depiction of social breakdown that soundtracked an explosion of civil unrest.
Released on 20 June 1981, against a backdrop of rising unemployment, its blend of melancholy, unease and menace took on an entirely new meaning when Britain's streets erupted into rioting almost three weeks later - the day before Ghost Town reached number one in the charts.
This clip shows the band performing the track on Top Of The Pops in 1981.
-
17 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window