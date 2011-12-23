Video

The Bible has been translated into many languages - but now there is a version in Jamaican patois.

For the first time the language has been written in its own phonetic form, rather than in broken English.

The New Testament has been completed by a team of translators at the Bible Society in Kingston. They intend to publish it in time for the 50th anniversary of Jamaica's independence from Britain on 6 August next year.

BBC Religious Affairs Correspondent Robert Pigott travelled to Jamaica to meet the Rev Courtney Stewart, General Secretary of the West Indies Bible Society, who has managed the translation project.