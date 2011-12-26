Video

Being top-heavy, wide-hipped, or of ample belly should not prevent women from dressing with style.

That's what Qristyl Frazier, a New York City-based fashion designer, believes. Ms Frazier has spent almost 20 years creating clothes for women with curves.

She calls her looks "plus-sexy" not plus-sized, and will showcase a collection at the American store Lane Bryant starting in January.

She shared her story with Anna Bressanin.