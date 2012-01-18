Media player
Nasa town's hopes for future of space flight
Huntsville, Alabama, is where scientists developed the space craft that took man to the moon.
It is also where Nasa hopes to build a "mega rocket", the next giant leap in the US space programme.
In the meantime, however, hundreds of scientists and engineers have lost their jobs and the place dubbed Rocket City is in search of an economic boost.
18 Jan 2012
