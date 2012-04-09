Video

Bigfoot is big news again in the United States. Not since the late 1960s, when grainy footage first emerged of a giant, ape-like creature walking upright through the woods, has there been so much interest in proving its existence.

So how exactly do you go about tempting a creature most believe is just a myth out into the open, where it can be filmed and studied?

The Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization is a group of friends who spend their spare time investigating sightings and attempting to communicate with the elusive beasts some call the Sasquatch. They demonstrated their methods for the BBC.

Produced by the BBC's Matt Danzico