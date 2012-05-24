Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chinese importers target brown crab at Billingsgate
Billingsgate is London's oldest wholesale market and home to more than 50 merchants selling fish and seafood wholesale and direct to the public.
About 25,000 tonnes of fish are sold every year and there is increasing demand for luxury products including crabs destined for China.
The Fish Market: Inside Billingsgate is broadcast on Thursday 24 May 2012 at 2100 BST. Or watch afterwards on iPlayer.
-
24 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window