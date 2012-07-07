Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Krishna Maharaj: An innocent man jailed for 26 years?
A British businessman is approaching his 26th year in jail in Florida - for a double murder he vehemently denies.
A major investigation by BBC Newsnight eight years ago found substantive evidence suggesting that Krishna Maharaj was framed.
Now this programme brings more material to light which indicates the man is innocent. Will he ever win a retrial?
Tim Samuels tells this extraordinary story.
This piece contains some strong language.
-
07 Jul 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window