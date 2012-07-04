Video

The city of Stockton, California, has become the latest in a string of American cities to have gone broke and declared themselves bankrupt.

A half-empty marina, a baseball stadium, a sports arena and new hotels - projects that Stockton hoped would spur urban regeneration - became a lethal financial burden on the city as the recession hit home.

Meanwhile, middle-class residential areas have become havens for drug-dealers and venues for gun fights.

Police Sgt Kathryn Nance says crime has spiralled upwards in Stockton because of bad choices by politicians. The budget crisis here has meant that the city's police force has been cut by one-third, with officers' pay also slashed by up to 30%.

The BBC's North America Editor Mark Mardell joined Sgt Nance on patrol to find out the price of those cuts on the front line of policing.