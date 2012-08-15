Video

The US city of Baltimore is turning to immigrants to help reverse its dwindling population.

While several states and cities across the US have instituted strict and sometimes controversial laws - particularly aimed at undocumented aliens - Baltimore is actively inviting immigrant families to settle here without questioning how they came into the country.

Critics question whether the policy will encourage illegal immigrants to flock to the city.

BBC Mundo's William Marquez explores how the growing Latino community is finding a home and a future in this Maryland city.