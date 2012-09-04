Donkey
David Willey on China in 1965

The BBC's David Willey describes the China he witnessed in 1965 - an unmechanised, predominantly agriculturalised country about to experience the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong - over footage he shot at the time in Beijing, where Willey also catches a glimpse of the "Great Helmsman" himself.

  • 04 Sep 2012