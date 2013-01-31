Video

Last week Twitter launched Vine, an addition to the social network that allows users to embed six second videos within their tweets.

Hundreds of people have already uploaded their videos, showing what can be achieved in that short space of time.

But can you identify the six recent news stories that we have condensed into six second videos, all filmed on a phone?

Scroll down for the answers.

1. The defeat in the House of Commons of plans to redraw constituency boundaries before 2015, backed by the Tories, leading to concerns about the stability Conservative/Lib Dem coalition.

2. The ending of the football transfer window.

3. The call from leading medical bodies for a 20p-per-litre levy on soft drinks to be included in this year's Budget.

4. The 200th anniversary of the first publication of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

5. The announcement of the planned route of the HS2 high-speed rail network.

6. The discovery of horsemeat traces in some beefburgers, which food standards authorities in the Irish Republic say they believe came from Poland.