Video

It's the week running up to Halloween and parents across the US are attempting to carve intricate shapes out of the side of pumpkins - usually with limited artistic success.

That is certainly not the case at Noel Dickover's dinner table in suburban Virginia.

The father-of-two is a master pumpkin carver who creates hundreds of intricate designs of monsters, fantasy characters, and even the Death Star from Star Wars - check out his tutorial if you're in need of tips.

The BBC spent an evening watching orange vegetables being turned into illuminated art.

Produced by Ashley Semler and Franz Strasser; edited by Jonie Mazer Field

First Person is a series of video features published every Monday on the BBC News website which tell the stories of unique individuals from all walks of life in their own words.