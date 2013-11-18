Video

Seven score and 10 years ago, US President Abraham Lincoln delivered the now famous Gettysburg address, as he sought to bring a divided nation together.

When commemorations of the 1863 speech are held in the Pennsylvania town, it will be a local resident who reads out the famous words.

The appropriately named Jim Getty is a professional Abraham Lincoln portrayer. He spoke to the BBC about the role of a lifetime.

Produced by the BBC's Allen McGreevy

