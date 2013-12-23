Video

There was a time when US army captain Larkin O'Hern couldn't face a future in which he wasn't serving in the infantry.

In 2010 he was injured by an improvised explosive device while in Afghanistan, losing parts of both legs and one hand.

But Capt O'Hern's wife Rachel was by his side throughout recovery, insisting the future was still full of possibilities.

The wounded vet set himself a series of goals - the most important was to get out of his wheelchair and stand as his former platoon returned from their tour.

Now Capt O'Hern is highly independent and still serving in the US army. Soon he'll begin a Congressional fellowship on Capitol Hill.

Produced by Laura Trevelyan, Ted Metzger, Allen McGreevy and David Botti

Additional photos/video: ABC News, and courtesy Larkin O'Hern and Rachel O'Hern

First Person is a series of video features published every Monday on the BBC News website which tells the stories of unique individuals from all walks of life in their own words.