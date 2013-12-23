The island at the end of the earth

Video

The Pacific island of Palmerston is one of the most isolated in the world.

It is visited by a supply ship at most twice a year and the long, arduous and potentially dangerous journey puts off all but the most intrepid visitors.

Tiny Palmerston, part of the Cook Islands, is home to a community of 62 people.

Incredibly all but three of its current inhabitants are descended from one man, Englishman William Marsters, who moved to the island 150 years ago.