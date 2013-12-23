Bill Marsters fishing near Palmerston island
Video

The island at the end of the earth

The Pacific island of Palmerston is one of the most isolated in the world.

It is visited by a supply ship at most twice a year and the long, arduous and potentially dangerous journey puts off all but the most intrepid visitors.

Tiny Palmerston, part of the Cook Islands, is home to a community of 62 people.

Incredibly all but three of its current inhabitants are descended from one man, Englishman William Marsters, who moved to the island 150 years ago.

