Digging up Russia's missing army

Almost 30 million Russians lost their lives in World War Two - more than any other nation.

The battlefields of the old Soviet Union were littered with the bodies of soldiers who died trying to defend their land from the German invasion.

Seventy years on, a vast number of corpses still lie where they fell. But now a new generation of Russians is searching for the millions of soldiers still considered missing in action to give them a proper burial.

