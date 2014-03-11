A video showing a Nigerian man being brutally attacked by uniformed police in South Africa has sparked public outrage and prompted a heated discussion about the country's attitudes towards immigrants.

The footage, which was posted to social media, led to the suspension and arrest of two police officers.

Reacting to the video Dr Danny Titus of the South African Human Rights Commission told the BBC's Peter Okwoche that there was a systemic problem in South Africa's Police Service. Dr Titus said the solution was not merely a case of weeding out a few bad apples.

