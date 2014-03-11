A video showing a Nigerian man being brutally attacked by uniformed police in South Africa has sparked public outrage.

The footage, which was posted to social media, led to the suspension and arrest of two police officers and prompted a heated discussion about South Africa's attitudes towards immigrants.

Our reporter Anne-Marie Tomchak has more on the police response and what she's been hearing from Nigerian's living in South Africa.

Are you from elsewhere in Africa and living in South Africa? Is this an isolated incident - or an example of a wider problem?

