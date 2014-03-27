Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Britain and Europe: Black Wednesday
One of the lowest points in Britain's relationship with Europe was Britain's withdrawal from the Exchange Rate Mechanism on 16 September 1992, which became known as Black Wednesday.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont was forced to announce Britain's withdrawal after desperate government attempts to fend off currency speculation.
This is how the BBC's Peter Jay relayed that dramatic day on the evening news.
-
27 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window