The US television star Kim Kardashian has tweeted about the crisis in Syria describing it as "heartbreaking".

Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, urged her 20 million Twitter fans to #SaveKessab - an Armenian populated village in north-west Syria.

Residents of Kessab fled at the end of March as rebels took control of the village. Some images claiming to show violence there have been debunked on social media as not genuine.

Anne-Marie Tomchak of BBC Trending reports.

