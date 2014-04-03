A debate about Britain's future in Europe was the big talking point on Twitter in the UK on Wednesday, as Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg and UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage battled it out for a second time in a live televised discussion.

Hashtags about the event trended in the UK including #EuropeDebate, #NickvNigel and #bbcdebate.

Twitter users also took the opportunity to joke about a remark made by BBC host David Dimbleby. "I want to turn to Nick Fararge," said Mr Dimbleby. "It's Nigel actually," replied Farage. Within minutes 'Nick Farage' was trending in the UK.

Anne-Marie Tomchak from BBC Trending reports on how the debate was reflected on social media.