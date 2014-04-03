Monique Pool first fell in love with sloths when she took in an orphan from the Suriname Animal Protection Society.

Since then many sloths have spent time in her home on their way back to the forest - but even she found it hard to cope when she had to rescue 200 at once.

In October 2012 a piece of forest near the capital, Paramaribo, was being cleared and Monique was asked to remove 14 sloths.

Four days into the rescue they realised they were dealing with more than 14 sloths - a lot more.

"After a month we were close to 100, and at the end we got to 200," says Pool. "On some days I had 50 animals at my house. We had 17 babies at one point, being fed with droppers by volunteers."

Video courtesy of Conservation International