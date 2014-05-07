Last year, Eesha Khare invented a super-capacitor energy storage device using nano-materials that could help mobile phones and other battery powered technologies to charge more quickly.

Her invention scooped the top prize at the Intel young scientist awards, and earned her an interview on the Conan O'Brien show.

Now a student at Harvard University, Eesha hopes to see her inventions become an indispensable part of everyday life, as well as contribute to the development of new, cleaner solutions to our future energy needs.

At just 19 years old, Eesha is already passing her enthusiasm for science and technology to the next generation, by volunteering to teach fun science classes at a junior school in Boston.

Women in Tech is a series of stories profiling the most innovative, pioneering and successful women and how they are changing an industry traditionally dominated by men.