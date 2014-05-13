Video

Mo Asumang is the daughter of a black Ghanaian father and a white German mother.

As a well-known TV presenter in Germany she became the target of racist extreme right-wingers and neo-Nazis, who based their attacks on Asumang's "non-Aryan" background.

So she decided to look into the racist ideology and to find out more about those who consider themselves "Aryan".

In her new documentary, The Aryans, she confronts racists, both in Germany and among the Ku Klux Klan in America.

Mo Asumang spoke to BBC News about her experiences making the film.

Interview: Stephen Evans

Camera: Michael Steininger

Footage from The Aryans courtesy of Hanfgarn&Ufer Production/MA Motion Production