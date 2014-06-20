Video

The Sunni militants of Islamic State aren't just taking over territory in Iraq - they're also trying to advance into people's social media timelines.

Islamic State is spreading violent videos and propaganda messages using hashtags and even its own smartphone app - which was later removed after an investigative report about it.

The BBC Trending team have mapped IS social media posts across the world. They tell a revealing story about the group's strategy and support.

Video journalist: Benjamin Zand

Presenter: Mukul Devichand

