#BBCtrending: Mapping Islamic State followers around the world
The Sunni militants of Islamic State aren't just taking over territory in Iraq - they're also trying to advance into people's social media timelines.
Islamic State is spreading violent videos and propaganda messages using hashtags and even its own smartphone app - which was later removed after an investigative report about it.
The BBC Trending team have mapped IS social media posts across the world. They tell a revealing story about the group's strategy and support.
Video journalist: Benjamin Zand
Presenter: Mukul Devichand
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending
-
20 Jun 2014