'I built the world's first jet airliner'

In 1949, the British-built de Havilland Comet made its first journey as the world's first jet airliner. But a flaw in the construction would end up costing lives.

Mike Ramsden, an apprentice engineer at de Havilland, spoke to Witness about working at a time of extraordinary changes in the aviation industry.

Witness is a World Service radio programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.