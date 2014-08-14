Media player
#BBCTrending: Social media fuels Pakistan protest
Pakistan's political parties have been battling on social media as the country celebrates its Independence Day. The government hoped to promote unity using historic images of independence but the opposition has used hashtags on Twitter and pages on Facebook to support a protest march calling for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's resignation.
Reporting by Greg Brosnan
14 Aug 2014
