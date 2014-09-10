While the global economy is in recovery, public opinion on the financial future varies from country to country, Pew Research Center finds in its latest economic survey.

Africa, Asia and Latin America are more upbeat about current and future economic conditions than Europe, Pew finds.

A vast majority of people in Greece, Italy and Ukraine describe their economy as bad, while Germany is the only advanced European economy where a majority of people look favourable upon their economic situation.

Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser