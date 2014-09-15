It's a story being repeated around the world. An old slum community is demolished and the residents moved to tower blocks.

But in one part of Ankara, local actors are turning this experience into a dark YouTube comedy.

#BBCtrending went on location to Çinçin, and met those responsible for the viral hit comedy "Yolunda A.S."

Video journalist: Neil Meads

